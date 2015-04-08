Embassy: Egypt doesn't recognize forthcoming "parliamentary elections" in Karabakh

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Position of Egypt remains unchanged, the official Cairo doesn't recognize the forthcoming "parliamentary elections", which the separatist regime intends to hold in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Egypt Charge d'Affaires to Azerbaijan, Hayes Jalal said at a meeting with reporters at the Cultural Center of Egypt.

Hayes Jalal also mentioned his country's readiness to support Azerbaijan to restore its territorial integrity.

"Egypt is ready to assist Azerbaijan in restoration of territorial integrity within the framework of international organizations, also in UN or OIC. Egypt is a supporter of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by fair way", he said.

According to Armenian media, the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh intends to hold "parliamentary elections" on May 3.