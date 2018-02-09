Elmar Mammadyarov: There is a certain intensity in Karabakh talks

© Report

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ There is a certain intensity, concrete and logical flow felt in Karabakh talks.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in his interview with French Le Journal Du Parlement magazine.

"We support the efforts of the Minsk Group co-chair countries to resolve the conflict, but there is a need for more concrete and effective steps. The roadmap for resolution of the conflict in due order with joint efforts has been identified.

So, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should not allow Armenia to break the negotiations and should ensure the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan through political and diplomatic pressure. In this case, a progress can be achieved in negotiations", he added.

"There is a certain intensity, concrete and logical flow in the Karabakh talks. Azerbaijan will continue its efforts in this direction along with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Azerbaijan is the most interested party in the soonest settlement of the conflict as the country with occupied territory and exposed to ethnic cleansing of more than one million citizens.

In this regard, we hope that Paris will continue to actively participate for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Indeed, the conflict settlement on the basis of the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the states will create a basis for sustainable development and comprehensive regional cooperation in the South Caucasus. Not only the countries of the region, but also our partners from Europe, including France, will benefit from it”, Azerbaijani FM emphasized.