Elmar Mammadyarov: 'The OSCE MG co-chairs offer to hold a meeting in Brussels'

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs offered to hold a meeting in Brussels.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference.

'Azerbaijan always keeps contact with the co-chairs. They have proposed to hold a meeting within the framework an event most likely in Brussels in mid-May', E.Mammadyarov said.

Commenting on three conditions by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to return to the negotiation process, the MFA said that the conflict can not be resolved by making requirements: 'Obviously, status quo is unacceptable. Azerbaijan doesn't avoid the negotiations. We will discuss this issue with the co-chairs. If Yerevan believes in extending the process by such conditions, this is credulous'.

The minister said that existence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the biggest threat for the region.