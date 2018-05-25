Elmar Mammadyarov: Proposal on Armenian separatists' participation in negotiations aimed to kill peace process

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. May 25. REPORT.AZ/ "The Armenian leadership's desire on participation of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in negotiations as a part, is aimed at killing the peace process."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told journalists.

According to the Minister, this issue has been discussed at the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris.

"At the meeting with co-chairs, I unequivocally stated that such wish of Armenians is aimed to damage peace process. When speaking about next negotiations, the co-chairs should visit Armenia to get acquainted with the new government. Then a new stage of negotiations can be discussed, - the Foreign Minister added.