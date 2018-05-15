Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE MG Co-Chairs in Paris - UPDATED

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk in Paris on May 15, Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said to Report.

During the meeting the importance of intensifying the negotiations taking into account the completion of the election process in Azerbaijan and Armenia was stressed.

Elmar Mammadyarov again expressed his readiness to intensify negotiations for soonest settlement of the conflict.

Measures to be taken by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the progress of the negotiation process, as well as the situation in the region were discussed in detail during the meeting.

