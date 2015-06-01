Elmar Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan ready to start work on Comprehensive Peace Agreement

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is ready to start work on Comprehensive Peace Agreement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chairperson, Foreign Minister of Serbia Ivica Dačić in Baku.

"In the case of consent on the part of Armenia, we are ready to work in any part of the working group for the signing of a Great Peace Agreement", E.Mammadyarov said.

OSCE Chairperson in Office expressed hope that his visit to Baku and Yerevan will bring a positive result for the progress of conflict resolution. He said that Serbia wants to contribute to solution of the conflict.