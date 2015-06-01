 Top
    Close photo mode

    Elmar Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan ready to start work on Comprehensive Peace Agreement

    In the case of Armenia's consent, we are ready to work in any part of the working group for signing of a Great Peace Agreement

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is ready to start work on Comprehensive Peace Agreement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 

    Report informs, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chairperson, Foreign Minister of Serbia Ivica Dačić in Baku.

    "In the case of consent on the part of Armenia, we are ready to work in any part of the working group for the signing of a Great Peace Agreement", E.Mammadyarov said.

    OSCE Chairperson in Office expressed hope that his visit to Baku and Yerevan will bring a positive result for the progress of conflict resolution. He said that Serbia wants to contribute to solution of the conflict.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi