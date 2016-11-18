Minister Elmar Mammadyarov accepts French counterpart's proposal to organize '3+2' meeting - PHOTO

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development of the French Republic within his working visit to France.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting the sides discussed the current status and perspectives of bilateral relationship in political, economic, cultural and educational fields, as well as the latest development of cooperation between the regions of Azerbaijan and France. They expressed their satisfaction with the positive and consistent development of Azerbaijani-French relations along all of these areas.

Reflecting on Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union, the Ministers welcomed the recent decision on granting mandate to the European Commission to launch negotiations with Azerbaijan on a new strategic partnership agreement in Brussels by the EU Council and reiterated their conviction that this decision will give a new impetus to the enhancement of our country’s ties with the EU on the basis of mutual interest in a goal oriented manner.

Ministers also had an exchange of views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the perspectives of negotiations process. They reaffirmed the importance of continuing the negotiations process on a logical and result-oriented basis to achieve the political settlement of the conflict soon.

In this regard, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov confirmed his acceptance of his French counterpart's proposal to organize “3+2” format meeting at the level of foreign ministers in the framework of OSCE Ministerial Meeting to be held in Hamburg on December 8.

Within his visit, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had also meeting with Stefan Visconti, the new co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from France.