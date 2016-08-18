Elchin Guliyev: Bravery and determination of Azerbaijani soldiers during April battles astounded Armenian military-political regime

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Fighting spirit, invincibility of our National Army are reflected in all kinds of troops'.

Report informs, Chief of State Border Service, Commander of Border Troops, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which are equipped with the most modern weapons and military equipment under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, have destroyed the positions, garrisons, command and support facilities, headquarters of the enemy, which believed them to be impregnable, in a short period in response to the Armenian provocation in April: 'Bravery and determination of Azerbaijani soldier during April battles have astounded Armenian military-political regime and the enemy was forced to accept inevitability of defeat. We are confident that our people will soon celebrate a great victory, our territorial integrity will be restored and glorious national flag hoisted along the border'.