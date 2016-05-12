 Top
    Dmitry Peskov: 'Russia appreciates all steps against de-escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'

    Russia also called parties to return to dialogue

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Russia appreciates all steps against exacerbation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and calls the parties to return to dialogue'.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on possible meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Notably, today's joint statement by the OSCE Minsk Group declares that it is time to hold a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents. Such a meeting may be held in Vienna next week. 

