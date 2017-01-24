Djibouti recognizes Khojaly genocide

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Djibouti's National Assembly (Parliament) adopted a resolution on Khojaly Genocide by absolute majority of votes in the plenary session

The resolution was officially presented to Ambassador Elman Abdullayev by the Chairman of the Parliament Muhammad Ali Humad during his meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti. Chairman of the National Assembly of Djibouti once again emphasized that his country always supports and stands by Azerbaijan.

In the resolution the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the massacre by the Armenian armed forces against the civilians in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly on February 26, 1992, is recognized as an act of genocide and crime against humanity and declared that the responsible persons must be punished according to the relevant international instruments.

Respect for the sovereignty and internationally recognized territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was reaffirmed in the resolution of the National Assembly and it is declared that the occupation of territory by force is unacceptable on the basis of the UN Charter and the international law.

The National Assembly demands the implementation of the resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly, the Security Council, as well as other international organizations regarding the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and calls the international community and international organizations to put pressure on Armenia to implement these decisions.

Deep concern for the fate of more than one million Azerbaijanis who were victims of the Armenian aggression, the scale of humanitarian problems and their critical situation was expressed in the resolution, and the international community was called to contribute to the resolution of the conflict maximally.

The efforts towards international recognition of the Khojaly genocide will be further continued.