Director of ANAMA: National Agency for Mine Action is ready for mine clearance

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is ready for mine clearance of liberated territories and places under occupation.

Report informs, director of ANAMA Ghazanfar Ahmadov told reporters.

According to him, as soon as the agency will be instructed, it will completely clean mined areas and give it to the local population: "ANAMA is fully ready for mine clearance from the technical and financial point of view. We are just waiting for the order to clean areas. Currently, the agency employs over 600 people, and their number is growing. At the same time we have demining equipment, 54 mine-detecting dogs."