 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Aztelekom" CEO: Work to provide village Jojug Marjanli residents with continuous communication completes

    Suat Pashayev has visited Jojug Marjanli© Report.az

    Jabrayil. Jojug Marjanli. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The works carried out to provide Jojug Marjanli population with stable and continuous communication have been completed".

    Report informs, Director General of "Aztelekom" LLC, Suat Pashayev told reporters during his visit to Jojug Marjanli.

    He said that modern equipment was installed in the village in line with the latest technologies: "Capacity of the electronic ATS considered for 50 families currently will be increased according to the list of future houses".  

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi