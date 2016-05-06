 Top
    Diplomatic source: 'Recognition of so-called NKR will negatively affect OSCE Minsk Group talks'

    'We hope conflict parties will demonstrate readiness for constructive talks'

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Recognition of so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's independence by official Yerevan will negatively affect the negotiations on the resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing Kommersant, a source close to the OSCE Minsk Group states.

    According to the source, Armenia's recognition of 'independence' of the separatist regime cannot make a positive impact on the future of the negotiations, held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

    'We hope conflict parties will demonstrate readiness for constructive talks on the 'road map', made by the Minsk Group after close consultation with the two countries', the source declares.

    The source has also added that unilateral recognition of so-called NKR independence doesn't conform at all to the initial agreements. 

