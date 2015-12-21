 Top
    Didier Burkhalter: Switzerland is ready to continue supporting the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Federal Councillor highlighted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could only be resolved by a comprehensive negotiation process

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation has issued a media release on a meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Bern on December 19, Report informs.

    The media release says: “Representative of the Federal Council, the Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) Didier Burkhalter underlined Switzerland’s willingness to continue supporting efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict through its good offices.

    Federal Councillor Didier Burkhalter highlighted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could only be resolved by a comprehensive negotiation process. He recalled Switzerland’s commitment to continue supporting the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    The South Caucasus is a priority region of Switzerland’s peace-policy commitment. During its year as Chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2014, it advocated the OSCE’s existing mediation formats and also supported various confidence-building measures, as well as seeking close contact with civil society.”

