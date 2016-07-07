​Deutsche Welle presents a report on Karabakh conflict and the Azerbaijani IDPs

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ The influential German edition Deutsche Welle presented a report about lives of those Azerbaijanis who became refugees as a result of Armenian aggression.

Report informs citing Deutsche Welle, the article provides information about the conflict. The article says that as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh and its seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan were occupied. Also it refers to adoption of four UN resolutions that have not been implemented yet.

In addition, Deutsche Welle brings memories of people forced to flee their homes during the war. And in his story, one Terter inhabitant says that the Armenians wounded his infant son during the ceasefire violation.

Deutsche Welle’s article also notes that after the April events in the Karabakh conflict, which was not previously an important issue in international politics, the conflict became one of the topics discussed in the global agenda. Thus, the publication noted the visit of German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the South Caucasus, where he stressed that the ‘status quo’ is unacceptable. Also, the publication noted the active role of Russia in resolving the conflict.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani position, the German publication says that the country's position in this conflict lies in the fact that, at the initial stage, the Armenian forces must leave the occupied territories around Nagorno-Karabakh, which are considered the territory of Azerbaijan at the international level.