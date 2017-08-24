Details of death of Armenian military serviceman Andranik Mkrtchyan unveiled

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Ministry of Defense has informed on August 20 that Andranik Mkrtchyan, 1991, found dead in the military unit.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the massive death-dealing incident was later reported as a suicide

According to allegations by Armenian social media users, such agiotage was caused by the fact that the crime was committed on the grounds of sexual exploitation – homosexuality. Many other details have been revealed during the investigations.

Because of theft Andranik Mkrtchyan was taken from military unit near Yerevan to the military unit in Mehri.

A criminal case has been launched under article “bringing to suicide”.

Chief investigator of Special Investigation Department of Investigation Committee of the Republic of Armenia H. Hachatryan said: “A criminal case has been launched regarding the death of Andranik Mkrtchyan, born in 1991 under the article “bringing to suicide”. The investigation revealed that Andranik Mkrtchyan, who served in Kanaker and known as "Ando" had regularly subjected other new servicemen to sexual harassment and because of theft he was taken to the military unit in Mehri. Parents of victim soldiers decided to take revenge from Ando. The parents chased Mkrtchian then caught and raped him. Andranik couldn’t endure what happened and decided to kill himself.

The investigation also revealed that "Ando" committed such acts against young soldiers also in the occupied territory of Kalbajar region on duty. Many young soldiers serving in the post are known to be subjected to sexual harassment by Mndranik.

Although, many Armenian soldiers deny sexual exploitation, with the support of their parents, several have agreed to cooperate with investigators under terms of confidentiality.

According to the initial version, A. Mkrtchyan was allegedly killed on the basis of non-statutory relations, however, later it was revealed that he committed suicide by shooting himself in the jaw.

The criminal case has launched.The investigation is underway.