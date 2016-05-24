 Top
    Derek Hogan: The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict lasts too long

    The diplomat expressed hope that recent meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will promote settlement of the conflict

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has lasted too long.

    Report informs, Deputy US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Derek Hogan said at the presentation of book "Azerbaijan Diary" by Thomas Goltz at the University of ADA.

    According to him, the United States, as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group to continue efforts for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

    The diplomat expressed hope that the recent meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to advance settlement of this conflict.

