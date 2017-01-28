Deputy Prime Minister: We will arrange trip for international delegates to Jojug Marjanli

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Our people and international organizations highly evaluate order of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic on reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail district. The decision made a tremendous impression in international arena”.

Report informs, head of State Committee on Work with Refugees and Internally Displaced People, deputy prime minister, Ali Hasanov told during discussions on upcoming reconstruction works in Jojug Marjanli settlement.

“April battles is a glorious history in our life. We also had martyrs in these battles. But their souls is now at rest. Because people return with high spirit and enthusiasm to the lands they died for”, he told.

Head of the committee noted that, according to instruction of the head of state, every building in the village must be examined and documents must be prepared urgently: “ANAMA keeps on searching for mines in those lands. Moreover, we will arrange trip to Jojug Marjanli for ambassadors and representatives of international organizations functioning in the country”.