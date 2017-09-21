Deputy PM Hasanov: Our territories will soon be liberated from occupation

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ “April clashes once again proved the actions of Armenians carried out against Azerbaijanis, Muslims and Turks during 200 years. Local and international media covered this issue.”

Report informs, Ali Hasanov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Refugees and IDPs, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan said at the presentation of book “Ilham Aliyev returned us to Jojug Marjanli" and the film “Beginning of the Great Return”.

He said Armenian vandalism is spread to the whole world: “The liberated and reconstructed village was shown to the whole world. This is the “Great Return”. Five years ago we have conducted an investigation about the IDPs studying at military schools. The result was lamentable. President ordered to pay special attention to this issue. Today the result is 30 times better than before. This was their own wish. Such steps gave result in April clashes. I don’t know how they call it ‘frontline’ or something is Azerbaijani territories. Does not matter what kind of assessment whoever gives, we will liberate those territories from occupation”.

A. Hasanov added that in all spheres Azerbaijan shows its example.