Deputy Prime Minister: 'Persons committed Khojaly tragedy are in power in Armenia'

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Persons, who have directly participated in Khojaly tragedy, shed blood of women, children, old people, are in power in Armenia today'.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Executive Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told reporters.

He said this tragedy was not given necessary legal and political assessment in the world up to date: 'Azerbaijani people have always respected memory of the citizens killed in Khojaly. Every year various authorities of Azerbaijan, our citizens, youth carry out significant works to spread Khojaly realities across the world and I believe these works will give its results.

Specially, I'd like to emphasize the works, which have been carried out in the framework of 'Justice for Khojaly' campaign at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva and I think many young people are involved in the implementation of this campaign. Just thanks to it, serious measures have been taken for international recognition of Khojaly tragedy. Khojaly genocide is one of the bloodiest tragedies in the history of Azerbaijan.

It is the most horrible and bloody tragedy not only in the history of Azerbaijan, but also in the last decade of XX century in the world. Our main responsibility should be achievement of the most worthy legal and political assessment to this tragedy in the world and to ensure the perpetrators of the tragedy to bring before law. The most unpleasant thing is that states as well as heads of states acting against terrorism and genocides gently welcome the persons, committed Khojaly tragedy, shed blood of Khojaly citizens. This is the most extreme form of double standards in the world.

As long as these double standards have not been eliminated and all tragedies, including Khojaly tragedy have not given fair, legal and political assessment, of course, it will be impossible to establish justice, peace and tranquility in the world, it is impossible to prevent new tragedies. As today tragedies, trembling people occur all over the world.'