    Deputy PM: Azerbaijani government prepared an action plan to compensate for damage caused to residents of frontline zone

    Ali Ahmadov: All the ruined houses will be built, affected citizens allocated state aid

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani authorities carry out all necessary measures to eliminate the consequences and damages caused to the public during the April events on the frontline.

    Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Secretary of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Ali Ahmadov told reporters today.

    According to him, in this regard, a relevant plan of action has been prepared: "All the ruined houses will be built, the affected citizens allocated state aid. Nobody should doubt that Azerbaijani authorities have all the capacity to repair all the houses affected by the barbaric shelling of the Armenians."

