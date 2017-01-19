Deputy PM: Former and current presidents of Armenia are citizens of Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Committee on Deals of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov met with French writer Gerard Cardon on Jnauary 19.

Report informs referring to press service of the committee.

Telling that he visits our country to collect materials about Azerbaijan for his book named “Azerbaijani women”, French writer Gerard Cardon noted that he will also write a book about Khojaly tragedy using collected information.

The guest was informed on Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, historical roots of the problem in a chronological order.

Deputy PM told that United Nations Security Council and other international organizations adopted resolutions and decisions demanding liberation of occupied territories of Azerbaijan, return of refugees and internally displaced people to their homelands. “Unfortunately, these decisions and resolutions haven’t been executed so far. 20-year-long negotiations with mediation of OSCE Minsk group haven’t brought any result. Former president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and current president Serzh Sargsyan are citizens of Azerbaijan. They came to power through shedding blood of Azerbaijani people”.

The guest stressed that the information received during meeting will be instrumental for his work.

Praising development of Azerbaijan, Gerard Cardon told that today hunger and poverty prevails in Armenia, people leave the country and they are tuning against current regime.