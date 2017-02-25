Deputy PM commented on proposal to construct a monument in Alley of Martyrs to Khojaly genocide

Baku. 25 February.REPORT.AZ/ Deputy PM, Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party - Executive Secretary Ali Ahmadov has commented on the proposals of MPs to construct Khojaly Museum and a monument in the Alley of Martyrs to the Khojaly genocide.

Report informs, A.Ahmadov said that all proposals for remaining the Khojaly genocide in historical memory of the Azerbaijani people and promotion all over the world should be positively approached.

Deputy Prime Minister noted that the issues raised in Milli Majlis should be positively approached: "Our purpose is that the Khojaly tragedy was not forgotten and of course, is not forgotten. But the question is not about forgetting. Also, we must achieve the perpetrators to be brought to justice for the massacre committed. Main purpose to the world and us should be this issue. Propaganda must be carried out. Moreover, we must focus all our efforts to recognition of Khojaly genocide by the world community and international organizations".