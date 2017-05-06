Deputy Foreign Minister: "OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries pursue their own goals"

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The only effective international cooperation can lead to the resolution of conflicts in the world”.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov has said.

In this regard, Deputy Minister touched on the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group in charge of mediation in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to him, it seems that this organization is far from the issue: “Russia, US and France are engaged in their own issues. They pursue their own goals. So we stayed in the triangle of interests and conflict is not resolved. The UN also took responsibility, but cannot influence the resolution of the conflict. To do this, the international "players" must increase their performance. It is not about sitting in New York and doing analysis. They must work closely with conflict regions. There are 4 resolutions of the UN Security Council, and there are ways of resolving the conflict”.

A. Azimov said that, OSCE Minsk group must act on the basis of these documents: “ At the same time, the parties to the conflict must make correct interpretation of international law and international organizations should support this issue. "