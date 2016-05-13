Deputy FM: 'We entered a new stage in settlement of the conflict'

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'We have entered a new stage in settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said in the attending entitled 'Recent events on the contact line: problems of international humanitarian law' in the parliament.

According to him, this aggression poses military, political, humanitarian threat: 'This conflict is based on the neighboring country's territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Political root of the problem is this. It is not internal conflict, but international. Armenia puts forward territorial claims against Azerbaijan openly. It is the policy of their government. Unfortunately, the conflict is called 'Nagorno-Karabakh' conflict. In fact, it is a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We have always faced with unfair stand in the resolution process of the conflict. We have been holding negotiations for 24 years, however, no step has been taken towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Armenia resorted to provocations to break negotiations whenever. They commited provocations on border and contact lines during acceleration of talks. By this way they want to realize their own interests.'

Kh.Khalafov mentioned military operations on the contact line in early April this year: 'It was committed by Armenian side. Azerbaijan is already experiencing a humanitarian problem, there are about 1 million refugees and internally displaced persons in the country. We try to solve these problems. However, we could not completely resolve this problem because it will be possible after restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Armenia's main goal was to create new wave of displaced people and violate stability in the country. It poses threat not only for the region, but also for international peace. I believe the international community is aware of this. Therefore, the ceasefire has been achieved. Despite the ceasefire, Armenians are trying to recapture lost positions. Azerbaijani army is powerful and protects the lands. This ceasefire is not aimed at peace. We will use all our opportunities in this issue'.

According to Deputy Minister, the UN resolutions have also adopted in unfair context towards Azerbaijan: 'These resolutions haven't been adopted pursuant to an act of aggression. Therefore, so far have not been implemented. However, international law supports Azerbaijan. Our stand is that Armenia must withdraw from Azerbaijani territories. Current situation poses threat to international peace. Of course, Armenian committed aggressions against Azerbaijan during the occupation period. I would like to stress Khojali events specially. A state, committing such crimes must answer for the actions. Unfortunately, it is not possible. Of course, it is a result of double standards'.