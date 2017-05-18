Deputy FM: In Brussels summit we'll try to pass document on illegal visits to Azerbaijan's occupied territories

© Report

Sofia. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ “At the summit in Brussels we will try to adopt a document on illegal visits and activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev told to the Eastern European Bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, signing of a document within the summit would be a good event: "It is important for us not to repeat the Riga summit: "At that summit, a very bad situation took place. "Four countries participating in the Eastern Partnership program are suffering from conflicts. Three of them got due support in Riga. Different attitude was taken with regard to Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We criticized this attitude and presented our position as a separate document."

According to the deputy minister, similar attitude must be taken with regard to all conflicts: “How can it be that they support Ukraine and say that the conflict must be resolved based on particular principles and norms, but they don’t take similar attitude towards Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?” M. Mammadguliyev noted that official Baku expects from Brussel summit a similar approach to all 4 countries suffering from conflicts.

According to deputy foreign minister, it is important to adopt a document on illegal visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan at the Eastern Partnership summit: "For example, with regard to the Ukrainian issue, a document on illegal visits to the Crimea, not conducting economic and trade activities was adopted. However, despite initiative of Azerbaijani side, there is no result. Currently, we work with number of countries for adoption of the document. But everything depends on European Union. It is necessary for this organization to adopt document prohibiting illegal activities in occupied territories of Azerbaijan. That’s why we will try to pass such a document in the Eastern Partnership summit”.