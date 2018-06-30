Deputy Defense Minister: April fights broke “backbone” of enemy army

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ "April battles hit a violent blow on Armenian army and broke “backbone” of enemy army". Report informs, Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev said.

According to him, although the Armenian leadership initially did not want to recognize this, then it was forced to confirm this:

"The military-political leadership of Armenia did not want to admit defeat in the April battles.But their behavior indicates the opposite. If Armenia did not lose in the April battles, why did the military leadership change? "

K.Veliyev noted that the arrest of the former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Manvel Grigoryan and the revealed facts once again demonstrated the shameful situation in the army of enemy:

"The Armenians created a myth associated with the Yerkrapah volunteer movement.Recent events completely destroyed this myth. There have never been patriots. "