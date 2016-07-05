​Deputies of the OSCE PA concern over escalation in the Karabakh conflict zone

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputies of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly expressed concern over military escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs, it was stated in the text of the Tbilisi Declaration - a document adopted at the conclusion of the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, which ended today in Tbilisi.

Deputies of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly also welcomed the " the active engagement of the OSCE Chairmanship in finding a political solution to protracted conflicts in the OSCE region within established negotiating formats and mechanisms”.

The document calls on parliamentarians to “encourage political will from the sides in the region to engage in serious efforts to reach an agreement on confidence building-measures to reduce the risk for further hostilities along the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and to negotiate a comprehensive settlement within the framework of the Minsk Group”.

Also deputies made calls “for stronger political will in addressing the issue of refugees and internally displaced persons.”