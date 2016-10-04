Department of State: US support settlement process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ US supports the process of settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, said the State Department official Elizabeth Trudeau, commenting on recent statement of the US Secretary of State John Kerry that now conditions for the resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh has not yet been developed, as "leaders are not ready for it" .

In her reply, E. Trudeau noted that she cannot analyze the words of Secretary of State, but reiterated US support the process of settlement of the conflict.

"We continue to engage actively with the sides. You know we’re co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Our longstanding policy shared by the Minsk Group co-chairs is that a just settlement must be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act, the principle of non-use of force or the threat of force, territorial integrity, and self-determination."

She said the responsibility for peace rests on the leaders of both countries, and the US would reiterate importance in finding a negotiated peace.