Defense Ministry: The enemy is so afraid that considers even sheeps and lambs as a danger

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Information, spread by Armenian media on intelligence and subersive operation on the frontline by our Armed Forces is false and of misinformation nature as well as does not correctly reflect position on the frontline.'

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

'By spreading such information, Armenian side tries to hide serious failures and numerous casualties on the frontline during recent days.

The enemy is so afraid that considers even civilians as well as sheeps and lambs as a danger.

'Operating condition on frontline is under full control of our Armed Forces', the ministry says.