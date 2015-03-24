​Defense Ministry: Our army will take over large-scale operations in сase of further acts of enemy sabotage

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The armed forces of Armenia, which recently have suffered numerous casualties, setbacks and losses, trying to aggravate the situation on the contact line of troops, violated the ceasefire by using 60- and 72-millimeter mortars and heavy machine guns.

Report informs, the information on this case was spread by the Ministry of Defense. According to the provided information, the Azerbaijani side inflicted a devastating blow to the enemy with more powerful and large-caliber weapons in response to their actions.

According to the Defense Ministry, in case of further acts of enemy sabotage, the adequate steps of Azerbaijani army will cause more large-scale losses of the enemy, and become another tragedy of the Armenian people. Azerbaijani side suffered no casualties and the whole situation along the front line is under the control of our military units.