Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan: Armenian units violate ceasefire 22 times within a day

Baku. 6 November. REPOTR.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia 22 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense. Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Garagashli, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights of Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.