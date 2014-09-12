 Top
    Close photo mode

    Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan: Armenian units violate ceasefire in several directions

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in several directions. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand, Horadiz of Fizuli and Mehdili village of Jabrail region yesterday and last night.

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi