Defense Ministry: Military-political leadership and separatists are in serious concern, fear and anxiety

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The recent analysis of the Armenian press shows that the military-political leadership of this country and the statements made by one of the representatives of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh prove that they are seriously concerned, in fear and worry."

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Commenting on Head of the criminal regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Levon Mnasakyan’s “if necessary Mingachevir Hydro Power Station would be hit” ministry said that the Azerbaijani Army is ready for any development of the situation on the frontline: “The most modern weapons systems of our military are capable of destroying all the important military objects and strategic communications lines of the enemy in a short time.

Regarding L.Mnakasyan's absurd statement, the Azerbaijani air defense and missile defense systems provide full security of all air space of the country, including the state and military facilities of special significance. The enemy should think before making such irresponsible statements".