Defense Ministry updates the latest situation on frontline

'Situation remains stable tense along frontline'

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Armed Forces strictly complies with the agreement between the sides on suspension of the military operations on the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops from April 5 at 12.00 pm.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

'Currently, units of our army are carrying out fortification works in the liberated areas.

The information spread by Armenian side on violation of ceasefire agreement for several times by Azerbaijani Armed Forces yesterday after 12.00 pm has no basis', the information declares.

Ministry of Defense states that spreading such information is aimed at establishment the basis for other provocations to be committed by Armenian side by ceasefire violation and in advance make Azerbaijan responsible for incidents which may occur.