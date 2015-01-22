 Top
    Close photo mode

    Defense Ministry: Information spread by Armenians about losses of Azerbaijan on frontline is false

    Defense Ministry issued a statement

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Information spread by Armenian mass media referring to the Defense Ministry of Armenia about diversion operations and giving losses by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on frontline is false". Report informs, it was declared in the statement issued by Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry declares that, Azerbaijani Armed Forces have no lossed: "Azerbaijan soldiers destroy the enemy with great courage and control all military operations on the frontline. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi