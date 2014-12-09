 Top
    Close photo mode

    Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 57 times on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different positions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 57 times in a day.

    Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

    Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the positions located in Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi