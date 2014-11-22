Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Armed Forces inflict no losses in direction of helicopter crash site, area is under control

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The information on holding special operation for taking out the remains of bodies from the area where Armenian helicopter was shot down on November 12 and the loss of Azerbaijani units in this direction spread by the Armenian side is baseless, it is purposeful provocation and not true." Report was told by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"By guessing in advance the probability of the demonstration of any dead bodies under the guise of those died in shot down helicopter, we state that it can be only the demonstration of previous losses to deceive the Armenian peoples.

In contrast to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense makes an official statement on every loss on the frontline and holds solemn funeral of the martyrs," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the Armenians constantly aggravate the situation in the area where the helicopter was shot down and try to involve the international bodies in the issue: "Azerbaijan Armed Forces inflict no losses in direction of helicopter crash site and area is under the control".