Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 87 times within a day by using 60 mm mortars.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Sarijali, Kengerli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 88 shots on Armenian positions.