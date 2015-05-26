Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 65 times

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 65 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibeyli village of Tovuzregion, from the positions located in Aygepar village of Armenia's Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chayli, Chilaburt Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region,Kuropatkino of Khojavand region Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.