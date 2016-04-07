Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 119 times in a day

Baku. 7 April REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 119 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars and large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Aghdam, Alibayli, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Kengerli, Nemirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 125 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.