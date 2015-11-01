Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 102 times

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 102 times within a day. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located on the Gizilhajili and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from Berkaber village of Armenia's Ijevan region and Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 103 shots on Armenian positions.