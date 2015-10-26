Armenians violated ceasefire 95 times in a day

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 95 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz of Fizuli, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 102 shots on Armenian positions.