Defense Ministry: Armenians should wait any moment for Azerbaijani Armed Forces taking steps towards liberation of our lands

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has commented on reportedly news of Armenia's criminal military-political regime that Azerbaijani Armed Forces allegedly will attack on the eve of May 8-9.

Answering request of Report News Agency, press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that, in case the Armenian side did not comply with UN Security Council resolutions on the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories the Azerbaijani armed forces’ attacks are inevitable," said Azerbaijani defense ministry in response to Armenian criminal military-political regime's allegations that the Azerbaijani side would attack the opposite side on the eve of May 8-9.

As popular aphorism says, "To wait death is more terrible than death". Azerbaijani Armed Forces are able and completely ready to liberate our lands. The Armenians must leave the Azerbaijani territories and put an end to the occupation if they do not want to die and live in fear and anxiety waiting for their death."