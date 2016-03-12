Defense Ministry: Armenians present death of their soldiers as accident, disease, casualty and careless handling of weapons

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'The enemy side deliberately hides its battle losses as usual and presents to the public under various names and causes confusion'.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

'Armenians present death of their soldiers as traffic accident, disease, casualty and careless handling of weapons. However, Armenian side announces under compulsion death of soldiers from Armenia in our occupied territories, they skillfully hide deaths of soldiers, called from Nagorno Karabakh as well as of mercenaries and form a wrong idea deceiving their people', the ministry says.