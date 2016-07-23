Defense Ministry: Armenian serviceman wounded as a result of tyranny prevailing in Armenian army

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'The information, spread by the Armenian media that Armenian serviceman Mger Chiloyan was wounded as a result of ceasefire violation by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on July 23 night at 00.10 does not correspond to reality'.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

'We state once again that, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fully control frontline operating condition in compliance with ceasefire regime. There is no doubt that injury to M.Chiloyan occurred as a result of tyranny prevailing in the Armenian army and relations not mentioned in the charter', the ministry says.