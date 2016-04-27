 Top
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces now use ammunitions banned by international conventions

    As always, the responsibility lies on Armenian criminal military-political regime

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces again violated agreement between the parties concerning the termination of combat operations on frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Armenian Armed Forces fired residential areas near the contact line using ammunitions that have been prohibited by international conventions.

    By committing provocations on the frontline, the enemy tries to drive the side to the active military operations. In such incidents as always, the responsibility lies on Armenian criminal military-political regime", the ministry says. 

