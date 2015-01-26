Defense Ministry: 3 Azerbaijani soldiers became martyrs, 17 Armenians were killed

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces suffered heavy losses in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh last days and resorted to more aggressive and monstrous provocation.

Attempts of reconnaissance and sabotage groups of enemies that are trying to make a surprise attack on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces across the frontline of contact, as well as the state border, strongly repressed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Report informs, it reads in a statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. The statement says, during this month 17 soldiers of Armenian troops were killed, about 20 wounded.

"In an unequal battle with the enemies, part of our Armed Forces have shown personal heroism and courage. During reflecting the enemy attacks, our 3 soldiers became martyrs, some soldiers are wounded. Due to the Order of Azerbaijani defense minister, colonel general Zakir Hasanov soldiers who became martyrs, were posthumously awarded the Medal "For Distinction in military Service" III degree", statement declares.

Administration of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims: "The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan emphasizes that we do not hide the truth from people. The information in Armenian media about the significant losses on our part is a blatant lie and not true and doesn't reflect the true on situation on frontline."