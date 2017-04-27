 Top
    Iran and Armenian defense ministers discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

    Parties stressed that the conflict does not have a military solution

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian defence minister Hosein Dehgan discussed the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement with his Armenian counterpart Vigen Sargsyan, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    "The sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as the process of Karabakh conflict settlement. The ministers stressed once again that the conflict does not have a military solution", Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

    Russia hosts the VI Moscow Conference on International Security on April 26-27. The conference is held annually since 2012 under auspices of the Russian Defense Ministry.

