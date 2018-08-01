Defense Minister visited foremost military units stationed in the various direction of the front

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry have visited the foremost units stationed in various directions of the front.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Minister of Defense was informed about the operational situation on the terrain board. Colonel General Z. Hasanov checked the combat readiness of military units, as well as observed the forward positions of the enemy and gave relevant instructions.The leadership of the Ministry of Defense highly appreciated the combat capability, logistics, and equipment of units with ammunition, weapons, and military equipment, as well as moral-psychological training of military personnel.The Minister of Defense got acquainted with the conditions in the units, talked to the military personnel at the tea table.